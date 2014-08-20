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Marleen Trommelen
marleentrommelen
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aerial view of skyscraper piercing clouds
Buildings In The Sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
cloud
purple
cityscape
brown
skyline
skyscraper
tower
tall
above
city
building
architecture
vintage
soft
skycraper
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