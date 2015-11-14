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Dilek Durgun
dilekdurgun
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aerial view of seashore and mountains
Beach seen from a mountain
A map marker
Dalyan Belediyesi, Gökbel Köyü, Turkey
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Published on
November 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix S3500
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
forest
sea
blue
rock
island
mountain range
view
coast
aerial
shoreline
shore
lagoon
bay
delta
scenery
turkey
outdoors
aerial view
promontory
Free stock photos
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