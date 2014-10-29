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Michel Kimkongrath
michel_kimkongrath
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aerial view of rocky mountains under blue sky
Full Moon Volcanic Crater
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
moon
blue
mountains
sunrise
clouds
lake
shadow
fog
hills
hill
dusk
mist
aerial
moutains
rocky
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