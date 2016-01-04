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Jamie MacPherson
jmacpherson
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aerial view of mountains
Mountain Canyon
A map marker
Glencoe, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 4, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
land
mountains
clouds
cloud
river
grey
scotland
rock
mountain range
valley
mountain peak
canyon
cloudy
highlands
glencoe
mountain ridge
mountais
united kingdom
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