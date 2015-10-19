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Jesse Gardner
plasticmind
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aerial view of mountain range
Salt Lake City mountains
A map marker
Salt Lake City International Airport, Salt Lake City, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
grey
park
ice
mountain range
winter landscape
cold
glacier
climb
peak
snowy
alpine
high
range
alp
landscape winter
altitude
united states
salt lake city
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