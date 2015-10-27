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Joshua Hibbert
joshnh
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aerial view of mountain during daytime
Hills near Lake Eildon
A map marker
Lake Eildon, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-P5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
outdoor
earth
trees
beauty
scenery
lake
field
peaceful
hill
view
outside
lakes
tranquil
australia
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