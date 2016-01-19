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Mick Tinbergen
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aerial view of mountain cliff during daytime
Houses near a precipice
A map marker
Jungfrau, Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D50
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
mountains
trees
grass
rock
mountain range
hill
houses
outdoors
view
aerial view
cliff
woodland
farms
slope
clearing
switzerland
lauterbrunnen
jungfrau
PNG images
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