Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Benjamin Sloth Lindgreen
benjaminslothlindgreen
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial view of leafless trees
Aerial view of dry trees
A map marker
Torrild, Denmark
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, FC350
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
texture
green
earth
trees
wood
brown
ground
aerial view
aerial
forest floor
surface
drone view
dry
scrub
from above
dry ground
overhead
barren
denmark
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20