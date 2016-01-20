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Lucas Franco
lucasfranco
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aerial view of high-rise buildings
Drone skyscrapers
A map marker
462 Park Ave S, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
new york
grey
window
buildings
urban
cityscape
skyscraper
city skyline
apartment building
aerial view
city view
rooftop
downtown
birds eye view
offices
building exterior
apartment exterior
Non-copyrighted images
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