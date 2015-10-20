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Stephy Miehle
stephy
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aerial view of green trees during dog
Fog over forested hills
A map marker
Big Sur, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL SL1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
trees
grey
fog
hill
valley
mist
slope
ridge
united states
big sur
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