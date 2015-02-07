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Jared Erondu
erondu
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aerial view of Golden Gate bridge
Drone Golden Gate Bridge
A map marker
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cars
river
grey
bridge
san francisco
drone
traffic
perspective
aerial
golden gate
deep water
high
rush hour
from above
river side
above
golden gate bridge
united states
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