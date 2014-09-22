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Dustin Scarpitti
dusty_blanco
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aerial view of forest with fogs at daytime
Ominous mist
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
clouds
snow
trees
grey
peace
fog
scenic
creepy
outdoors
mystery
pine tree
mist
pine trees
pine
shore
distance
evergreen
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