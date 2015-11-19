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Kimberly Heinzelmann
doublekk15
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aerial view of concrete buildings uphill with trees
Village on a hill
A map marker
San Gimignano, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sunset
house
sunrise
italy
trees
grey
scenery
buildings
villa
sunlight
golden hour
valley
roof
view
glow
clean sky
san gimignano
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