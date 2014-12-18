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Duncan Bay
djtbay
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aerial view of city
Rooftop views with dad
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GF1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
urban
cityscape
town
rooftop
father and child
rooftops
city neighborhood
tin roof
scenery
neighborhood
outdoors
aerial view
shipping container
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