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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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aerial view of bridge
Autumn diagonal
A map marker
Scherenbrugg, Feusisberg, Canton of Schwyz, Switzerland
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Published on
June 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FC300X
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
river
red
bridge
rock
drone
stream
canyon
pine
dron
diagonal
land
road
plant
switzerland
scenery
urban
outdoors
aerial view
vegetation
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