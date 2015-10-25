Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Nad Hemnani
santtd
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial view of black rocky mountain
Blue sky over Machu Picchu
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1000D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
grass
wall
blue sky
adventure
stone
mountain range
town
outdoors
peru
machu picchu
hike
ruins
old city
wanderlust
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20