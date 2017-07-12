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Jenna Day
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aerial view of beach with blue ocean water during daytime
Malibu, CA
A map marker
Malibu, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
travel
people
sea
blue
summer
grey
sand
vacation
california
swimming
view
coast
blue ocean
coastal
coastline
shore
malibu
montains
united states
Royalty-free images
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