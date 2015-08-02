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Hans Eiskonen
eiskonen
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aerial shot of white and blue swimming pool
Drone pool X and O shape
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1000D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
outdoor
sun
spain
pool
holiday
swimming pool
swimming
drone
sparkle
aerial
yard
sunbathing
towels
andalucia
ariel
benalmadena
plant
pottery
vase
Historical images
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