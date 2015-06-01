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Benjamin Child
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aerial shot of gray concrete structure
City street looking down.
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
people
building
cars
street
urban
cityscape
windows
perspective
balcony
gathering
downtown
looking down
bird's eye view
road
plant
scenery
path
pottery
Royalty-free images
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