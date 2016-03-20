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Anthony Gibson
anthonygibson
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aerial shot of dried land under cloudy sky
Road in the wasteland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D50
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
mountains
road
clouds
desert
cloud
grey
brown
highway
rocks
outdoors
utah
solitude
empty
drive
dry
desolate
cloudscape
overlook
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