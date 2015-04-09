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Milada Vigerova
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aerial shot of concrete structures near body of water
Quiet town on a lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
city
land
mountains
river
grey
purple
lake
sand
rock
houses
town
coast
shore
overlook
wather
look down
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