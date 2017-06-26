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Nathan Anderson
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aerial shot of body of water
Shallow waters drone view
A map marker
Orleans, Massachusetts, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, FC6310
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
people
sea
blue
green
grey
sand
bar
drone
horizon
outdoors
aerial view
teal
outside
united states
massachusetts
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