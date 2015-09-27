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Cierra Woodard
cierrawoodard
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aerial photography of waterfalls surrounded by rock walls
Looking down the waterfall
A map marker
1351-1371 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain, GA 30750, USA, United States
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Published on
September 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
splash
earth
fall
waterfall
white
grey
lake
rock
brown
rocks
cave
flow
cliff
motion
perspective
flowing
splashing
usa
united states
lookout mountain
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