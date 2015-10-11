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Nitish Kadam
nitish007
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aerial photography of village surrounded by green trees
Countryside near the river
A map marker
Panchgani, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
mountains
trees
river
grey
scenery
lake
countryside
valley
view
terrain
lakeside
gras
panchgani
india
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