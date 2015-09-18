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Eric Huang
iomeric
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aerial photography of trees painting
Winding road down the slope
A map marker
Taipei City, Taiwan
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
sunrise
road
cloud
grass
field
morning
fog
path
brown
sunlight
hill
outdoors
mist
aerial
bliss
winding
taiwan
taipei city
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