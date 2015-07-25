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Zhifei Zhou
phoebezzf
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aerial photography of Space Needle, Seattle
Mountain near the city
A map marker
Kerry Park, Seattle, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sunset
sunrise
grey
usa
cityscape
skyline
seattle
skyscraper
space needle
metropolitan
united states
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