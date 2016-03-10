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Anders Jildén
andersjilden
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aerial photography of snow field
snow mountain in Iceland
A map marker
Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
winter
earth
snow
cloud
white
river
grey
iceland
ice
cold
aerial view
dust
aerial
crack
frozen
snowy
birdview
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