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Johan Arthursson
johanarthur
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aerial photography of snow-covered land
Long snowy road from above
A map marker
Jamtland County, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, FC300X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
aesthetic
trees
beauty
white
grey
outdoors
moving
view
motion
roads
fast
aerial
split
overview
slow
satellite images
symmetrical
viewpoint
neat
Public domain images
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