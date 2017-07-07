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aerial photography of snow capped mountain range during daytime
自然图片
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
snow
rock
rocky
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