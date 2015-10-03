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Ivan Chen
ivanrock
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aerial photography of snow-capped mountain range
Tibetan plain
A map marker
西藏自治区, Lasa Shi, China
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
blue
mountains
outdoor
gradient
white
field
park
brown
countryside
sunlight
meadow
sunny
range
ridge
china
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