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Timon Studler
derstudi
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aerial photography of seashore
Drone view of sand shoreline
A map marker
Central, Michigan & Delaware, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 1, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
beach
sea
desktop wallpapers
grey
lake
sand
waves
wallpapers
backgrounds
beige
amazing wallpaper
shoreline
seashore
shore
desktop backgrounds
sunbathe
usa
chicago
illinois
Historical images
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