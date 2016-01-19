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Rosan Harmens
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aerial photography of rock mountain covered with snow under blue sky and white clouds view
Snowy Mountains
A map marker
Annapurna Base Camp Trekking Route, Ghandruk, Nepal
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Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
sun
clouds
snow
cloud
shadow
rock
sunlight
rocks
hill
cold
snowy
bluesky
range
ridge
icy
nepal
ghandruk
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