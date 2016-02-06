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Dominik Lange
the_real_napster
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aerial photography of rock formations
Ocean rocky coast
A map marker
Pfeiffer State Beach, Big Sur, United States
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Published on
February 6, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
texture
blue
mountains
waves
vacation
rock
wave
rocks
cliff
wild
foam
swirl
cliffs
exotic
rugged
united states
big sur
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