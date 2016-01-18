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Ganapathy Kumar
gkumar2175
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aerial photography of rock formation under cloudy sky
Desert Rock Formations
A map marker
Oljato-Monument Valley, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
summer
clouds
desert
cloud
sand
rock
stone
america
rocks
valley
outdoors
western
monument
monument valley
lanscape
united states
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