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Johan Arthursson
johanarthur
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aerial photography of road surrounded with orange trees
Scenic autumn road
A map marker
Getaryggarna - Scenic, heritage route, Värnamo, Sweden
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Published on
January 4, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, FC300X
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
road
fall
trees
orange
yellow
path
brown
scenic
drone
aerial view
roads
aerial
drone view
scenic road
treetop
autunm
sweden
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