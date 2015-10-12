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Anders Jildén
andersjilden
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aerial photography of river
Icelandic aerial views
A map marker
Iceland
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Published on
October 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
land
mountains
clouds
snow
airplane
desert
cloud
river
grey
iceland
aerial view
stream
aerial
flying
drone view
satellite images
from above
river stream
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