Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Edward Koorey
edwardkoorey
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial photography of purple flower field
Lupine near a mountain lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., TG-810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
flower
flowers
blue
green
plant
purple
lake
field
meadow
season
lupine
fuschia
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20