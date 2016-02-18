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Tim Gouw
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aerial photography of pool surrounded with sunlounger chairs near building
Drone pool and deck chairs
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sun
hotel
pool
holiday
swimming pool
resort
aerial view
afternoon
sunny
aerial
patio
all inclusive
sun lounger
deckchair
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