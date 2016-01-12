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Dorel Gnatiuc
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aerial photography of pine trees with mist
Evergreen forest in snow
A map marker
Măguri-Răcătău, Romania
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Published on
January 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
snow
trees
cloud
grey
morning
alone
fog
lonely
cold
romania
gray
depressed
haze
pines
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