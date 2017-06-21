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Filip Filkovic Philatz
philatz
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aerial photography of Olympic pool
Abandoned pool
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
DJI, FC6310
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
summer
grey
pool
concrete
swimming pool
swimming
aerial view
lines
tiles
gray
abandoned
swimmer
symmetry
top view
looking down
urban exploration
bird eye
window
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