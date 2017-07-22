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aerial photography of ocean waves
Kite Surfing in Guernsey
A map marker
Vazon, Guernsey
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 22, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
drone
aerial view
kite
coastline
drone view
guernsey
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