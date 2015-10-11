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Davide Foti
ychy22
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aerial photography of mountains with fogs
View down the mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
LG Electronics, LG-D802
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
snow
cloud
grey
mountain wallpaper
fog
creepy
valley
mountain background
cloudy
foggy
haze
eerie
rocky
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