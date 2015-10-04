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Michał Parzuchowski
mparzuchowski
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aerial photography of mountains during daytime
High Tatra mountain ridges
A map marker
Wysokie Tatry, Vysoké Tatry, Slovakia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
grey
hiking
calm
mountain range
outdoors
cold
climbing
scene
atmosphere
climb
peak
still
dangerous
monochromatic
high
tall
heights
slovakia
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