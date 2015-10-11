Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ales Krivec
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial photography of mountains covered with white fog
Sunset over Mojstrovka
A map marker
Mojstrovka, Slovenia
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
blue
mountains
sunrise
orange
grey
rock
fog
horizon
mountain range
valley
mist
moutain
haze
slovenia
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20