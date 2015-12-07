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Rachel Davis
rmaedavis
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aerial photography of mountains
Hazy wooded slope
A map marker
Great Smoky Mountains, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
trees
grey
fog
countryside
outdoors
pine tree
pine trees
haze
alpine
smoky mountains
ridge
coulds
united states
great smoky mountains
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