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aerial photography of mountain
House on rocky mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 23, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
house
dark
green
outdoor
light
red
grey
alone
rock
path
roof
cliff
contrast
aerial
dramatic
cliffs
extreme
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