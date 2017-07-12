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Nadine E
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aerial photography of mountain
Snowcapped Mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
scenery
canada
fog
silhouette
mountain range
banff
alberta
slope
cloudscape
mountain ridge
peaks
ice
outdoors
alps
Creative Commons images
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