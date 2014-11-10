Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ales Krivec
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Nature
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
aerial photography of mountain
Mist in an evergreen valley
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 10, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
outdoor
clouds
natural
trees
cloud
grey
fog
valley
cold
mist
mountainside
evergreens
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20