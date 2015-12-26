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Jason Chen
ja5on
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aerial photography of mountain and tree
Red rock forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 26, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
white
rock
stone
brown
scenic
rocks
valley
cliff
canyon
stones
plateau
bryce canyon national park
ravine
slopes
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