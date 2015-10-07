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Łukasz Czechowicz
jestspoko
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aerial photography of mansion near grass field
european village
A map marker
Montepulciano, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
architecture
sunrise
field
france
countryside
tuscany
town
mediterranean
open
rural
farmland
provence
italian landscape
grapevine
distant
french landscape
travel
italy
HDR images
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